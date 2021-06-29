Report

Diyala police thwart a plan to blow up a power transmission tower

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T17:05:42+0000
Diyala police thwart a plan to blow up a power transmission tower

Shafaq News/ Diyala police thwarted a plot to blow up electric power transmission towers in the governorate.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell stated that after receiving intelligence information, the security forces in Diyala Operations Command, in coordination with Jalawla Police, thwarted an attempt to target electric power transmission towers in the Helwan and Sayed Jaber area of Jalawla, in Khanaqin district.

The statement indicated that the security forces seized explosive devices that were planted near the towers by terrorists, noting that the bomb squads in Diyala Police managed to deal with them safely.

