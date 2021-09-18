Diyala is ready for the elections, IHEC official says

Shafaq News/ Nearly 93% of the voters in Diyala received the biometric electoral IDs, spokesperson for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday.

Member of IHEC's Media department in Diyala, Hasan beer Wali told Shafaq News Agency, "from a total of 1,037,439, more than 878,000 IDs have been distributed."

"Some voters did not receive their IDs. deteriorating services, the displacement issue -displaced persons did not return to their homes- affected the distribution of the IDs."

"Diyala's office is ready for the elections. Our programs and plans can push the process forward. We are equipped to address any problem that might occur," he concluded.