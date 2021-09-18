Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Diyala is ready for the elections, IHEC official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-18T17:38:37+0000
Diyala is ready for the elections, IHEC official says

Shafaq News/ Nearly 93% of the voters in Diyala received the biometric electoral IDs, spokesperson for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday.

Member of IHEC's Media department in Diyala, Hasan beer Wali told Shafaq News Agency, "from a total of 1,037,439, more than 878,000 IDs have been distributed."

"Some voters did not receive their IDs. deteriorating services, the displacement issue -displaced persons did not return to their homes- affected the distribution of the IDs."

"Diyala's office is ready for the elections. Our programs and plans can push the process forward. We are equipped to address any problem that might occur," he concluded.

related

Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

Date: 2021-06-23 13:45:56
Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Flagrant violation of the elections regulations in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-13 13:50:59
Flagrant violation of the elections regulations in Diyala

The Joint Operations Command redistributes military forces in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-28 09:27:52
The Joint Operations Command redistributes military forces in Diyala

Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Date: 2020-08-03 12:21:56
Covid-19: Diyala in under control

“Terrorist” attack causes near-complete electricity blackout in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-16 13:50:48
“Terrorist” attack causes near-complete electricity blackout in Diyala

Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-26 13:00:41
Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

The Feyli Kurds brigade pursues ISIS remnants in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-01 12:45:57
The Feyli Kurds brigade pursues ISIS remnants in Diyala