Diyala faces deadline to reach consensus on the governor

Shafaq News/ Diyala's political blocs are considering the option of replacing candidates to form the local government if they fail to secure an absolute majority during the current week's session.

on Sunday, a source stated to Shafaq News agency, "the political blocs in Baghdad have given the candidates for the governor and council chairman positions in Diyala an ultimatum to secure an absolute majority, otherwise, new nominations from other blocs will be considered."

“The deadlock in forming the local government in Diyala province stems from a conflict over the governor position between Badr and Asaib blocs.” Said the Source.

The Asaib bloc and its allies, Al-Asas and Azm blocs, rejected the renewal of the former governor of Diyala, Muthanna al-Tamimi, who is from the Badr bloc, while Tamimi's bloc and its supporters aimed to retain him.

This impasse has hindered the formation of the local government and the election of the council president and deputies in recent days.

The new Diyala provincial council is deeply divided, with two factions, one comprising 8 members and the other 7 members, making it challenging for either side to secure an absolute majority to elect the council president.

Since the confirmation of the local election results, Diyala has faced interference and pressure from political blocs in Baghdad. The most recent attempt to resolve the dispute was made by Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, but an agreement was not reached.