Diyala expresses concern over floods coming from Iran amid lack of water containment plans

Shafaq News / Eastern areas in Diyala showed concern over the floods coming from the borders with Iran, amid a total absence of plans to harvest rainwater.

The deputy Mayor of Mandali town, Mazen Akram, told Shafaq News agency that the Iranian floods did not reach Iraq yet, noting that the locals did not receive any warnings.

He added that every year, floods fill up rivers and small canals, but huge quantities of water are wasted after they reach valleys on the borders of Wasit governorate.

Akram pointed to the inability of the Qazaniyah and Mandali dams to hold the floods back, since they were put out of service due to mud rain that has not been addressed in years.

The deputy mayor indicated that a huge one-million-dinar bridge had been built over Tarsaq valley, to prevent the blockage of the Diyala-Wasit road due to the floods.

Border areas in Diyala, especially Qazaniyah and Mandali, suffer from the floods coming from Iran during winter and spring.