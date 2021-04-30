Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Diyala denies the outbreak of COVID-19 in its schools

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-30T15:49:01+0000
Diyala denies the outbreak of COVID-19 in its schools

Shafaq News / Diyala authorities denied on Friday news about a surge in COVID-19 cases in schools.

Diyala Education department's Media Director, Ammar Al-Obeidi, told Shafaq News agency that it is, in coordination with the Crisis Cell, is daily following up the situation in schools through field health committees that assess the epidemiological situation and conduct tests in schools. 

"The crisis cell has adopted tight measures to control the pandemic and close any school that records cases that might threaten the continuation of work", warning of rumors and fake news. 

Diyala has recorded 41,932 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020, 38,547 recoveries, and more than 320 fatalities.

related

Jalawla attacks perpetrators arrested in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 17:12:38
Jalawla attacks perpetrators arrested in Diyala

Six dead in two incidents in Diyala today

Date: 2020-12-28 17:59:08
Six dead in two incidents in Diyala today

Diyala major parties deploy a new electoral tactic

Date: 2021-02-11 09:27:43
Diyala major parties deploy a new electoral tactic

Diyala COVID-19 fatalities drop to zero for the second week in a row

Date: 2021-01-11 10:17:09
Diyala COVID-19 fatalities drop to zero for the second week in a row

ISIS continues attacking PMF and security forces in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-03 19:49:56
ISIS continues attacking PMF and security forces in Diyala

PMF thwarts ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-09 10:25:31
PMF thwarts ISIS attacks in Diyala

Two Iraqi soldiers injured by ISIS snipers in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-03 07:08:13
Two Iraqi soldiers injured by ISIS snipers in Diyala

Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate

Date: 2020-06-11 11:13:35
Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate