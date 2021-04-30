Diyala denies the outbreak of COVID-19 in its schools

Shafaq News / Diyala authorities denied on Friday news about a surge in COVID-19 cases in schools.

Diyala Education department's Media Director, Ammar Al-Obeidi, told Shafaq News agency that it is, in coordination with the Crisis Cell, is daily following up the situation in schools through field health committees that assess the epidemiological situation and conduct tests in schools.

"The crisis cell has adopted tight measures to control the pandemic and close any school that records cases that might threaten the continuation of work", warning of rumors and fake news.

Diyala has recorded 41,932 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020, 38,547 recoveries, and more than 320 fatalities.