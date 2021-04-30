Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-30T15:32:42+0000
Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations

Shafaq News / The Diyala Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate demanded on Friday official authorities to remove the illegal violations of archaeological sites by the security services and all the transgressors.

The Head of the Inspectorate, Faisal Muhammad Saleh, told Shafaq News agency, "a joint committee has been formed that includes the Diyala Operations Command, the Fifth Division Command, the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage Protection Police, and the Diyala Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate, to inspect the archaeological sites encroached upon by the security forces and the Peshmerga in northern Diyala."

Saleh added that Nine out of 19 archaeological sites extending from the Kifri borders to Khanaqin district in northeastern Diyala were inspected, to determine the nature of the violations, noting that the commander of Diyala operations participated in the operation. 

Diyala includes more than 800 archaeological sites, and its officials attribute neglecting them to the insecurity in Diyala and the current conditions that have afflicted the governorate.

related

Demands to bring federal security forces to Diyala

Date: 2020-08-01 10:07:38
Demands to bring federal security forces to Diyala

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-10 15:19:58
A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

Date: 2020-12-03 19:41:42
One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

A terrorist arrested in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-09 10:47:13
A terrorist arrested in Diyala

An anonymous force enters by force an activist’s house in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-15 11:03:32
An anonymous force enters by force an activist’s house in Diyala

80% of the displacement file had been resolved, an official says

Date: 2021-01-22 15:20:56
80% of the displacement file had been resolved, an official says

Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

Date: 2020-12-27 14:53:48
Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

Deputy governor of Diyala contracts COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-23 16:08:25
Deputy governor of Diyala contracts COVID-19