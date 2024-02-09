Diyala blocs in ongoing talks for Council President and Governor selection

Shafaq News / Nazar Al-Lahibi, member of Diyala’s Provincial Council, revealed on Friday the continuation of political negotiations to reach an agreement on the formation of the local government and the election of the council's presidency in the governorate.

Al-Lahibi said, "Negotiations between all blocs are ongoing to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties and resolves the issue of selecting a council president and a governor for Diyala."

"Remarkably, everything changes after every agreement, and sometimes an agreement is issued every hour or two, but never held," he added, pointing out that "significant efforts are being made by the political blocs in Diyala and Baghdad to reach an agreement, and resolve disputes."

On his part, Diyala Provincial Council member Raad Mughamis Al-Tamimi stated, "The decision in Diyala does not come from Diyala alone but comes from the capital, Baghdad."

Moreover, political and economic affairs expert Rasim Al-Akidi said, "There is no deadlock in politics. However, matters stop when one party insists on its decision, and in this case, it becomes subject to deep political negotiations that resolve disputes."

He explained that "there are options that must be pursued if disputes persist, the most prominent of which is putting forward candidates for settlement agreed upon by all blocs, and the government formation process is passed to avoid affecting all sectors of life, which remain suspended."

In a related context, political and electoral affairs researcher Ali Abdul Sattar affirmed that "the disagreement in Diyala is not sectarian, but there is a lack of agreement on the candidates for the governor's position."

Abdul Sattar pointed out that "the Diyala Council is divided into two teams, each including individuals from Sunni and Shia backgrounds who are from different blocs," noting that "according to indications, we expect the matter to be resolved within two days through directives issued by political leaderships in Baghdad or resorting to nominating names not currently on the council's agenda."