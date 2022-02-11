Report

Diyala bans fishing in some areas near the Hamrin lake

Date: 2022-02-11T10:49:03+0000
Shafaq News / The local government in Diyala decided to ban fishing in dangerous areas near the Hamrin lake and mountains, northeast of the governorate, until the end of the current year, following the abduction of an official in the ministry of defense and his two bodyguards, last December.

The administrator of al-Saadiyah sub-district, Ahmed Thamer al-Zarkoushi, told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists still roam the mentioned areas, which makes fishing trips very dangerous.

He noted that some parts of the Hamrin lake in al-Saadiyah district are secured and safe for tourists to visit. 

The outskirts of the Harmin lake still host ISIS terrorists, and the security forces have not been able to address the situation, mainly due to the security gaps.

