Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Shafaq News/ four dead and five injuries were recorded in Al-Abara district attack, a local official in Diyala said today, Thursday

Al-Abara director, Shaker Mazen Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency "the explosion occurred at the outskirts of the district resulted in the death of 3 women and a policeman, while 5 others were wounded, two of them remain in critical condition."

Assassinations and attacks still occur almost daily in Al-Abara and the surrounded villages in Diyala.

The attacks are for personal and tribal retaliation or carried out by elements linked to ISIS.