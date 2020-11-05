Report

Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-05T08:58:00+0000
Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Shafaq News/ four dead and five injuries were recorded in Al-Abara district attack, a local official in Diyala said today, Thursday

Al-Abara director, Shaker Mazen Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency "the explosion occurred at the outskirts of the district resulted in the death of 3 women and a policeman, while 5 others were wounded, two of them remain in critical condition."

Assassinations and attacks still occur almost daily in Al-Abara and the surrounded villages in Diyala.

The attacks are for personal and tribal retaliation or carried out by elements linked to ISIS.


