Diyala and Saladin prepare for Saturday’s special voting arrangements

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Diyala and Saladin elections offices announced that about 125,000 people will vote tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the elections that will be held for the provincial and district councils in all Iraqi governorates except for the Kurdistan Region.

The special voting arrangements for security personnel, displaced persons, prison inmates, and hospital employees will begin at 07:00 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday. In contrast, general voting will start on Monday, December 18.

Diyala Electoral Office media official Salam Mahdi told Shafaq News Agency that 57,404 of the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces distributed in 44 electoral centers and 143 polling stations would participate in the voting.

Meanwhile, the media director of the Saladin Elections Office, Yasser Nassif, told our agency that 67,393 security and PMF personnel would be included in the special vote, distributed in 44 electoral centers and 162 electoral stations, according to

Both officials confirmed that all preparations, security, and logistical procedures have been completed to secure the election process.