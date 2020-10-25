Diyala Kurds to run in the elections with a unified list

Shafaq News / Kurds in Diyala announced on Sunday its satisfaction with resolving and diversifying the electoral districts in the governorate, confirming their intention to run in the elections with a unified list.

MP of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Diyala, Sherko Mirwais, confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the Kurds' chances in the upcoming elections are great if they run in the elections with a unified list.

Mirwais indicated that the electoral districts will be divided into four, in each there will be 14 seats, 10 men and 4 women.

Yesterday, members of the council of Representatives approved the paragraph on electoral districts in the new election law, except for electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk governorates.