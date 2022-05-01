Report

Diyala: Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-01T20:32:31+0000
Shafaq News / An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS snipers attacked an army force deployed northeast of Baquba district, killing an Iraqi soldier. 

Military reinforcements arrived at the scene of the incident and responded to the terrorists and forced them to withdraw.

Areas south of Kanaan district, Diyala, contain dangerous terrorist hotbeds, because they lack the required number of security forces to secure them.

