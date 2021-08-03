Diyala Electoral Office distributes 95% of the voter cards

Shafaq News/ The Diyala Electoral Office announced distributing 95% of the voter cards.

The director of the office, Ali Karim Saeed, told Shafaq News Agency that the number of undistributed cards far has reached 45,000, calling on citizens to receive the updated and newly issued cards from registration centers.

"There are 66 candidates in Baquba-49 men and 17 women- competing for five parliamentary seats, while 24 candidates are competing in the second electoral district al-Muqdadiyah and Balad Ruz-17 men and 7 women- to win three seats.

He added, "Khalis district in which 38 candidates -35 men and 13 women- compete for three parliamentary seats, while 35 candidates are competing in Khanaqin -20 men and 15 women."

Saeed described Khanaqin as a "strength lake" due to the diversity of the competing candidates within this constituency.

However, he pointed out that some variables may outweigh the chances of women over men in some electoral districts, ruling out the occurrence of fraud cases in light of the electoral law and new voting mechanisms.