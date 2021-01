Shafaq News / The number of new cases of the coronavirus reported in Diyala Governorate fell according to Governorate’ Health Department

Diyala recorded also no fatalities for the second straight week, while the number of recoveries escalated to 98% of the cases. The director of the department's media, Faris Khudair Al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News Agency.

So far, Diyala recorded 22079 cases, 21579 recoveries, and 273 deaths.