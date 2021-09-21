Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Diyala: +7,000 security officers recruited to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage on the route to Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-21T12:51:18+0000
Diyala: +7,000 security officers recruited to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage on the route to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ More than 7,000 security officers in Diyala were recruited to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage, a security source said on Tuesday.

"More than 7,000 security members participated in securing the Diyala-Baghdad road, the road the pilgrims will walk," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "patrols and checkpoints were employed along the way to the capital, in coordination with Diyala's health directorate and other services agency."

"A special route was set by the local authorities for those who will walk to Baghdad from Kirkuk," the source added.

"Caravan organizers and 'Husayni commissions' are cooperating with the security authorities. Suspicious movements are reported instantly."

"The security authorities urged the pilgrims to avoid having food from unknown sources, and report suspicious bodies. Emergency lines are available at any time."

It is noteworthy that not a single incident has been reported on the Diyala-Baghdad route during the Arbaeen pilgrimage for more than six years.

The Arbaeen Pilgrimage, or the Arba'een Walk, is the world's largest annual public gatherings. It is held at Karbala, Iraq, at the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual for commemorating the martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad and the third Shia Muslim Imam, Husayn ibn Ali's in 61 AH (680 AD).

related

MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

Date: 2021-05-17 17:36:52
MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

The terror spreads over Diyala

Date: 2020-11-11 16:05:55
The terror spreads over Diyala

Three died in Al-Abara attack, Diyala Police

Date: 2021-04-23 13:02:11
Three died in Al-Abara attack, Diyala Police

Two killed in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-10 07:21:56
Two killed in an explosion in Diyala

ISIS exploits the exchange of army units to set new targets

Date: 2021-07-05 11:48:49
ISIS exploits the exchange of army units to set new targets

local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Date: 2021-03-02 17:19:30
local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Prominent ISIS leader killed in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-31 12:02:43
Prominent ISIS leader killed in Diyala

Hand grenade thrown at Major Gen.'s home in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-29 07:20:48
Hand grenade thrown at Major Gen.'s home in Diyala