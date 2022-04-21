Report

Diyala: 3 ISIS attacks thwarted in 72 hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-21T14:12:23+0000
Shafaq News / Three ISIS attacks were thwarted in 72 hours, in al-Muqdadiyah and al-Udhaim districts, a security source in Diyala reported.

The Chief of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) in the northeastern bassin of the governorate, Ahmed al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that the PMF, the operations commands, and the police thwarted three terrorist attacks in 72 hours, through several measures including adding security checkpoints on the Diyala and Saladin borders.

He added that ISIS terrorists failed to infiltrate the Hamrin Bassin areas due to the strict security measures.

Al-Tamimi confirmed that due to its failure, the terrorist organization is planting explosive devices in remote areas, pointing out that huge differences have erupted between the organization's leaders, which hindered their plans to carry out attacks.

Every year, Diyala witnesses continuous terrorist attacks called the "Ramadan forays".

