Diwan committee discusses intelligence coordination in drug combat

Shafaq News / Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, presided over the 9th meeting of the Diwan 22188 Committee, responsible for coordinating security and intelligence efforts in combating drugs.

According to a statement from the minister's media office, discussions encompassed the previous meeting's recommendations, alongside an exploration of the evolving security and intelligence landscape in countering narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Consensus was reached on several matters, including the establishment of a dedicated media office within the Anti-Drug Directorate, aiming to leverage insights from advanced nations in this realm. Additionally, the integration of instructional content within the curriculum of the Police College and Higher Institute was explored.

Furthermore, an array of topics related to drug combat, curbing proliferation, and the oversight of requisite measures were also broached during the meeting.