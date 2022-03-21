Dissolving the parliament is likely if it fails to elect a president, KDP lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc in the Iraqi parliament said that the legislative body might be dissolved if it fails to elect a president of the republic.

The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to convene on Saturday later this week to vote for a president of the republic. However, the quorum of the session is at stake as political disagreements cast dim doubts on the already faltering venture toward forming a federal government.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Majid Shingali, said, "the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court states a 'short period' without specifying how short it should be."

"However, from a moral and political angle, it is imperative to respect the constitutional deadlines," he said, "the election of a president and selection of a prime minister shall be wrapped up in a fortnight. Otherwise, the parliament shall be dissolved. There would be no other solution."

"If the parliament did not elect a president on Saturday, the session might be adjourned for two or three days. The current situation cannot extend beyond a week."