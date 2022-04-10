Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dissolving the Parliament might be an inevitable option-MP

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-10T10:50:33+0000
Dissolving the Parliament might be an inevitable option-MP

Shafaq News / The leader in al-Siyada coalition, Masha'an al-Jubouri, said today that dissolving the Parliament is a possible option as long as the country is facing a political impasse.

Al-Jubouri said in a tweet today, "We are aware of the heavy burdens that will be imposed on the Electoral Commission and the whole state is the Parliament votes for dissolving itself and calls for new elections."

"This is not a maneuver or an out-of-nowhere speech. This is will be an inevitable option if the political impasse lasts", adding, "what we really want to know is the Iraqi street's position for such a step."

The current political blockage prompted Iraqi parties to discuss solving the parliament.

Last month, The chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, said that the legal solution for the current situation is resorting to the amendment of the constitutional text in Article (64/First), which stipulates dissolving the Council of Representatives upon the decision of the Prime Minister and the approval of the President, provided that it does not coincide with the Prime Minister’s interrogation. In that case, according to Zeidan, balance can be achieved between the legislative and executive powers, since the Parliament will be able to withdraw confidence from the government, in case it violates the constitution.

related

Parliament to vote on committees next week; source

Date: 2022-02-27 12:43:02
Parliament to vote on committees next week; source

The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

Date: 2020-08-26 20:00:00
The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

The Parliament receives the Budget law and postpones the legislative recess to vote on it

Date: 2020-12-29 10:23:00
The Parliament receives the Budget law and postpones the legislative recess to vote on it

Parliament to host the Minister of Education

Date: 2022-03-18 18:02:37
Parliament to host the Minister of Education

The Parliament reminds the government with the budget submission deadline

Date: 2020-09-21 11:24:47
The Parliament reminds the government with the budget submission deadline

Parliament sponsoring amendments to the budget only a few days after its approval

Date: 2021-04-05 11:07:30
Parliament sponsoring amendments to the budget only a few days after its approval

Iraqi Parliament convenes next week to pass a set of bills

Date: 2021-08-26 14:01:23
Iraqi Parliament convenes next week to pass a set of bills

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law