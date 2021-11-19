Dissolving factions is a "political maneuver," security expert says

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the security expert, retired Brigadier General, Ayad Al-Toufan, considered that the decisions of the Sadrist Movement and Kataib Hezbollah regarding dissolving factions are just a "political maneuver."

Al-Toufan told Shafaq News Agency, "The decision of Muqtada al-Sadr and Hezbollah to dissolve their security teams is a political game," noting that "what was dissolved today is subsidiary brigades, while the originals are still in control."

"Such decisions are an attempt to obtain political gains from the upcoming government formation." He added.

Al-Toufan said that the dissolving step, to be honest, all weapons must be handed over to the government's security services in front of the people.

Earlier, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced on Friday the dissolution of the "Promised Day (Al-Yawm Al-Mawoud) Brigade."

Al-Sadr said on Twitter, "As a goodwill gesture, I announced the dissolution of the Promised Day Brigade and the closure of its headquarters… the Brigade handed over their weapons to the Peace Brigades in Samarra. Otherwise, I would have ordered them to hand over their weapons and obey because they are still loyal to us and their country."

He added, "If they still have weapons, they should hand them over within 48 hours, hoping that this step will be the beginning of dissolving the armed factions…and even be a message of safety and peace for all the people."

Later, Kataib Hezbollah announced the dissolution of the "Popular Defense Brigades" hours after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, took the same step on Friday.

The security official of the Brigades, Abu Ali al-Askari, said on Twitter, "The leadership informed us that and in response to what was published by one of the friendly parties regarding the initiative to dissolve its military forces, it was decided to dissolve the formation of the Popular Defense Brigades, suspend all its activities and close its headquarters."

Kataib Hezbollah also decided "to join the Popular Defense Brigades to join with Popular Mobilization Forces.

Al-Askari added, "We hope that our brothers on the party that leads this initiative (The Sadrist) to transfer their three brigades under the command of the Popular Mobilization Command, and make understandings with the Peshmerga leaders to complete the dissolution so we can begin a new stage of security and peace throughout our beloved Iraq."