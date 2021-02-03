Report

Disputes between Iraqi representatives over the budget law are still unsolved, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-03T16:25:31+0000
Shafaq News / The head of Bayariq al-Khair bloc, Muhammad al-Khalidi, ruled out holding a Parliamentary session at present, due to disagreements over the general budget law.

Al-Khair told Shafaq News agency, "The first legislative term ends at midnight this evening", adding, "the presidency of parliament is not authorized to extend the legislative term for another month, but the members of parliament have the power to hold a session and vote on extending the legislative term."

"Holding a session at present is very unlikely due to disagreements over some articles of the budget law, most notably the oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil and the tax deduction for state employees' salaries", he revealed.

Ali Al-Budairi, an MP of al-Hikma bloc, suggested that the council of Representatives hold a session this evening, Tuesday, to vote on the General Budget Law.

Representatives confirm that Baghdad and Erbil's outstanding problems regarding the budget are still unsolved, but work is still ongoing until a settlement is reached.

