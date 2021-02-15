Report

Displaced return home in Diyala Governorate, Official

Date: 2021-02-15T08:52:41+0000
Displaced return home in Diyala Governorate, Official

Shafaq News / A government official in Diyala Governorate announced, on Monday, that more than 300 displaced families returned to their “Hotspot” areas.

Kaimakam of al-Miqdadiyah district, Hatem Abd Jawad al-Tamimi told Shafaq News Agency that 315 displaced families have returned to areas north of the district, 45 km northeast of Baqubah.

Al-Tamimi called on local and international humanitarian organizations to help these families who are in urgent need of the necessary services and infrastructure.

Thousands of families were displaced from Al-Azim, Al-Saadiya, Jalawla, North Miqdadiyah, and East Mansuriya in 2014 during ISIS invasion.

