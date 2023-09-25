Displaced people in Duhok suffering miserable conditions, says representative Vian Dakhil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, representative Vian Dakhil held a press conference, revealing the dire living conditions displaced people face in Duhok Governorate. She emphasized that these conditions result from what she described as "corruption" within the Iraqi Ministry of Immigration and Displacement.

Dakhil reported that during her recent visit to displaced camps in Duhok, she learned about the "dire circumstances" those living in these camps face. Despite the availability of financial allocations for the Ministry of Immigration and Displacement, many displaced individuals have received only one or two food baskets since the beginning of the year.

She expressed concern over the situation and stated, "After nine years, the displaced suffer from miserable and very difficult living conditions due to corruption in the Ministry of Immigration and Displacement, especially concerning food basket distribution. In some camps, only one food basket has been distributed since the beginning of this year until now, and in others, just two." She further noted that only one health and household basket had been provided.

Dakhil stressed the need to address these issues, describing them as major problems involving significant mismanagement and potential theft. She stated, "We are continuing to investigate these matters, and we will proceed with interrogating the Minister of Immigration and Displacement regarding various issues within the ministry."

This comes after Dakhil announced her intention to question Minister Evan Fayeq Jabru on August 14, 2023, due to allegations of corruption within the ministry. She had previously accused the minister of taking arbitrary actions and attempting to engage in "cheap" blackmail in May 2023.

In a letter to Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, the United Nations, the Council of Ministers, representatives, and human rights organizations, she highlighted the minister's decision to halt updates on the disbursement of financial grants to displaced individuals.