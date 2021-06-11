Dispersal will conduct Iraqis to "disastrous consequences", Iraq's PM says

Shafaq News/ In Mosul's fall, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi warned of the "dispersal", saying it will conduct Iraqis to "disastrous consequences."

Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter, "on days like this, in 2014, Iraq witnessed a setback, from which our people stand up triumphant and united .."

"Remembering this event (the fall of Mosul in ISIS's hands) is a restoration of the fact that the Iraqis have no choice but to be united, and standing in solidarity with each other to build peace and prosperity." He added.

"Their (Iraqis) division and dispersal of their voice have disastrous consequences on Iraq and even on the world."

In 2014, Iraqi forces, engaged in a nine-week-old U.S.-backed campaign to crush ISIS in its last urban bastion in the country, Mosul, have retaken about a quarter of Mosul, but their advance has been slow and punishing.

The city, which was home to about two million people before the war, was liberated in July 2017.

Mosul was ISIS’s most significant conquest in Iraq, part of what it called a “caliphate” that stretched into neighboring Syria. In Mosul’s Great Mosque, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared himself the head of the world’s Muslims in July 2014.