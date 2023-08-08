Discussion arises over proposed postponement of provincial council elections

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Jawad al-Yasseri, a parliament member of the Committee of Regions and Governorates not Organized in Region, revealed that certain political parties are contemplating postponing the scheduled local elections for three reasons.

He stated, "Currently, the prevailing tendency is to uphold the established date of December 18 this year for conducting elections in the non-regular governorates of the Kurdistan Region (KRI). Nevertheless, some parties exhibit a disposition towards delaying these elections."

Al-Yasseri outlined three rationales underlying this suggested delay: "Firstly, the inability to finalize their electoral lists and adequately prepare for the elections. Secondly, public resistance against the reinstatement of provincial councils. And thirdly, the expiration of the term of the current Board of Commissioners within the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), coinciding with the announcement of the election results."

In a prior announcement, IHEC disclosed that 281 political parties and entities have registered for participation in the local elections (provincial councils), with an additional 87 parties still in the process of establishment.

These upcoming elections will mark the first local elections conducted in Iraq since April 2013. The elected provincial councils will be entrusted with the responsibility of appointing the governor and executive officials of the governorate. Their authority will encompass appointments, dismissals, and the approval of project plans, all within the framework of the financial budget allocated to the governorate by the central government in Baghdad, in strict adherence to the Iraqi constitution.