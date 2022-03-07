Disagreements hinder appointing heads of Parliamentary committees-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-07T21:39:17+0000
Disagreements hinder appointing heads of Parliamentary committees-source

Shafaq News / A disagreement erupted in the Iraqi Parliament over the nomination of the heads of Parliamentary committees, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that some Iraqi political parties' leaders insistence on intervening in the nomination of the heads of Parliamentary committees is hindering the whole process.

"The heads of some blocs are trying to force MPs into certain committees even though they are not relevant to the committees' field of work," the source elaborated, "the members of each committee shall be selected in a symmetrical pattern. For instance, the rapporteur of the Defense and Security Committee should not be from the same component the Defense Minister belongs to. The same applies to all the committees in the parliament."

"One of the other major issues impeding the passing of the committees' lineups is everybody's desire to be leading the class A committees, i.e., the sovereign committees. The criterion, however, is the electoral weight."

"The largest blocs justified claiming the most influential committees by their electoral weight," the source added.

Last week, the Parliament's Presidium discussed the Parliamentary committees' formation according to the constitution.

related

A parliamentary move to amend the election law and postpone the elections

Date: 2021-05-24 18:38:19
A parliamentary move to amend the election law and postpone the elections

Iraqi Parliament publishes the list of candidates for the Presidency

Date: 2022-01-31 12:16:24
Iraqi Parliament publishes the list of candidates for the Presidency

Parliament resumes receiving presidential election candidacies

Date: 2022-02-08 10:46:33
Parliament resumes receiving presidential election candidacies

The Parliament calls for expediting the investigations on Albu Dor massacre

Date: 2021-03-12 16:16:36
The Parliament calls for expediting the investigations on Albu Dor massacre

A new deadlock postpones the Budget bill's approval

Date: 2021-03-28 21:26:15
A new deadlock postpones the Budget bill's approval

Iraqi Parliament resumes its sessions after a two months halt

Date: 2021-05-29 16:51:47
Iraqi Parliament resumes its sessions after a two months halt

The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 15:35:00
The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

The Parliament convenes to pass the Federal Court bill amid Kurdish boycott

Date: 2021-03-18 16:36:47
The Parliament convenes to pass the Federal Court bill amid Kurdish boycott