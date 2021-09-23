Dirjal to withdraw from the legislative elections

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Youth and Sport, Adnan Dirjal, will bow out of the electoral race, a source close to the former captain of the Iraqi national football team said on Thursday.

The Parliament instructed Dirjal to withdraw from the elections because of the conflict of interests as he serves as the incumbent chair of the Iraqi Federation of Football, in addition to the portfolio of Youth and Sports in Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government.

Dirjal, who was running for the elections scheduled for October 10 later this year in one of Baghdad's constituents, responded to the parliamentary resolution, according to the source.