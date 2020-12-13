Report

Director of the Sunni Endowment in Mosul discloses details about the “department’s attackers”

Date: 2020-12-13T14:38:54+0000
Shafaq News / The director of the Sunni Endowment in Nineveh Governorate, Abu Bakr Kanaan, revealed the details of the attempt to storm the endowment headquarters by unknown gunmen, indicating that he had previously been subjected to threats due to his position on the conflict between the Sunni and Shiite endowments.

Kanaan told Shafaq News agency, "A group of more than ten armed men, wearing black uniforms, tried to storm the department on the right side of Mosul, but the guards prevented them from doing so."

He added, "The gunmen claimed that they belong to Asaib Ahl al-Haq, but this has not been proven so far, and we cannot accuse anyone of that until the evidence is available."

Kanaan pointed out that he called on the security authorities, "to reveal the identity of these militants because what they have done is a provocation of real sedition, especially with the escalation of the conflict between the Sunni and Shiites over the endowments."

He confirmed that he had been threatened more than once, almost a year ago, but did not pay attention to these threats and would not retreat from his stance towards the Nineveh endowments.

Yesterday, a security source in Nineveh Governorate reported that an unidentified armed group stormed the Sunni Endowment Department in the Nabi Sheet area on Mosul's right side.

 

