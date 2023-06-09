Dire radioactive threat looms over Saladin residents

Shafaq News / The Environmental Directorate of Saladin has issued a stern warning regarding a looming radioactive threat potentially endangering citizens' lives. The assertion originated from the agency's administrative director, Mohammed Majid, during an interview with Shafaq News Agency.

In his statement, Majid cautioned that the vehicle inspection device, located at the entrance of the Samarra district linking to Al-Dour district, contains a sonar device that emits hazardous radioactive materials.

According to his alarming revelation, these materials pose a significant risk of impending health disasters. This assessment emerged from the examination conducted by the unit responsible for radiation protection within the Saladin Environmental Department.

Prompt action is paramount, urged Majid, calling for the immediate removal of the sonar device and the urgent need to shield civilians from this menacing radioactive danger.