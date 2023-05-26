Diplomatic Talks: Iraq's Foreign Minister Discusses Financial Matters with Iranian and Omani Counterparts

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, funds in Iraq. Additionally, Hussein discussed financial issues between the United States and Iran with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Hussein received separate phone calls from Iranian and Omani Foreign Ministers.

During the call with Amir-Abdollahian, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations. In addition, they addressed financial transfers from the Iranian account in the Iraqi Trade Bank to a Saudi bank, aiming to secure spending for Iranian pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season.

Furthermore, Minister Hussein highlighted a decrease in gas exports from Iran to Iraqi power stations, which resulted in reduced electricity production and had consequences for daily life in Iraq.

In response, the top Iranian official expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for solving the financial transfer issue with the American side. However, he emphasized that the gas problem is technical and that there is no governmental decision to reduce gas supplies to Iraqi power stations.

Regarding the conversation with the Omani Foreign Minister, the discussions focused on bilateral relations and the continued coordination to address regional tensions and crisis management. They also addressed financial problems between the American and Iranian governments, particularly the Iranian funds held in Iraqi banks.