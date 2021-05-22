Diplomat reveals role of Iraq in stopping “aggression” on Gaza

Shafaq News / Haydar al-Athari, the Iraqi ambassador to Jordan and Palestine, revealed the role played by Iraq, Jordan and Egypt to maintain the ceasefire in the recent battle between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Athari said to Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq has remained firm in its stance towards the Palestinian issue over the years." indicating that, since the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque, Iraq has stood by Palestinians on the international and popular levels.

Regarding the initiative of the Iraqi Ministry of Health to treat wounded Palestinians, and the mechanism for its implementation, al-Athari said that he does not yet have details about this initiative, and how it will be carried out."

Al-Athari stressed, "Arab countries, especially Jordan and Egypt, are exerting relentless efforts in order to preserve the ceasefire agreement.". "Iraq also played its role through the phone calls made by the President and Prime Minister to the President of Palestine, during which they expressed Iraq's position in support of Palestine in its ordeal."

Al-Athari asserted, "Iraq is a sovereign country and deals with the region's files in a neutral and rational way, benefiting from its good relations with brotherly and friendly countries," noting that "stability in the region leads to stability in Iraq."