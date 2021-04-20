Dinar/Dollar's rates plunged after a two-day hike

Shafaq News/ Today, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates retracted after a surge over the past two days.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147800 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 148100 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets dropped to 148,250 and 147,250 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices also dropped to 148,200 and 148,000, respectively.

Observers attributed this decline to the sums the Central Bank of Iraq injected into the market via the currency auction.