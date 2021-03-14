Differences over the Federal Court bill will delay its approval, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed the political blocs' reservations regarding the Islamic Jurisprudence experts' terms of references in the Federal Supreme Court in the submitted bill.

Committee member Salim Hamza said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the political blocs had several question marks on the paragraph of Sharia jurists in the Federal Court bill regarding their work, voting within the court council, or limiting their powers to advisory roles in matters related to religious provisions."

"Some political blocs stipulated that the right to vote should not be granted for Sharia jurists in the Federal Court Council, and their advisory role should only be limited to appeals related to Sharia and religious rulings."

Hamza continued, "The differences between the political blocs on the remaining articles and paragraphs of the Federal Court bill will postpone the vote on the law from tomorrow's session, Monday, to the next sessions."