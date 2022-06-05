Differences hinder finalizing the Emergency bill on food security- source

Shafaq News / A source in the Parliamentary finance committee revealed that differences between the committee's members hindered finalizing the Emergency bill on food security and development.

The source told Shafaq News agency that some members want to reduce expenses, while others propose removing some articles from the bill.

He noted that the committee might not be able to finalize the bill during today's meeting, which is still ongoing until the moment, noting that a new meeting will be held tomorrow, Monday, to vote on the bill's final version and submitted to be voted upon in Parliament.