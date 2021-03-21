Differences between Shiite and Sunni blocs halt the budget approval, MP says

Shafaq News/ MP of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Harim Agha, said that only Shiite-Shiite and Shiite-Sunni differences are halting the approval of the 2021 federal budget.

Agha said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "if the Shiite blocs agreed among themselves and the Sunni blocs, they would have passed the bill apart from the Kurdish position. However, wide differences halted the approval of the bill."

The Shiite-Shiite differences revolve around the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar and the share of the governorates, among other issues. On the other side, the Shiite-Sunni differences are upon the development projects, financial allocations, and transactions in the western governorates.

Agha deemed the demands of some blocs as off the charts in the current situation, reiterating that the Kurdish blocs agreed with the Shiite blocs on passing the bill, but the agreement was not put into action in the session.

The Iraqi Parliament adjourned the session dedicated to voting on the 2021 budget bill until next week due to the profound discrepancies upon the region's share.

Shiite blocs refused the agreement reached between the Regional and the Federal governments, stipulating that Erbil delivers 250,000 barrels a day in exchange for 12.6% of the Federal Budget's allocations.