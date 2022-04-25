Dialogues between the Sadrist and the Framework continue; an Official says

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the State of Law Coalition said that the political "ice-breaking" would be shown after the Eid al-Fitr, revealing the discussions between the Shiite Coordination Framework and the Sadrist bloc are continuing.

Jawad al-Bolani, the deputy of the State of Law, told Shafaq News Agency, "The political forces will launch more serious dialogues after the Eid al-Fitr," noting that "the initiatives are the outcomes of political meetings led to a convergence of views to overcome the political deadlock."

The State of Law representative confirmed that "despite the current political problems, the dialogues between the Framework and the Sadrist bloc have not stopped."

The State of Law Coalition, led by the former PM Nuri al-Maliki, is a central part of the Shiite Coordination Framework.

The October parliamentary elections showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next is the State of Law Coalition, with 33 seats.

Compared with the 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance (a prominent force in the Framework) lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days.