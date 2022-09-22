Dialogue with al-Sadr is crucial for the resumption of the parliament's work, KDP lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement's involvement is instrumental for the convention of a parliament, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc Sabah Sobhi said on Thursday.

Lawmaker Sobhi told Shafaq News Agency on Thursday, "the Kurdistan Democratic Party believes that holding a dialogue with the Sadrist movement is crucial for the resumption of the parliament's work."

"The Sadrist bloc claimed 73 seats in the legislative assembly before walking out. Still, they have massive influence inside and outside the parliament," he added.

"There is no specific date for the resumption of the parliament sessions. We hope the political parties reach common ground to lay a roadmap for the upcoming phase," Sobhi continued.