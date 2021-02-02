Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T16:55:58+0000
Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

Shafaq News/ The governor of Dhi Qar directed on Tuesday to form a supreme committee to prepare for the Pope's reception.

The governorate said, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the governor of Dhi Qar, Nazim Hamid Al-Waeli, instructed forming a supreme committee from the governorate administration, as well as the security and service departments to prepare for the reception ceremony for the Pope of the Vatican, Pope Francis, to the governorate.

The statement said that the Pope would arrive in the ancient city of Ur, the home of the father of the prophets Abraham Al Khalil (peace be upon him), next March, as part of a historic visit by his Holiness to Iraq.

Earlier, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, will visit Iraq from 5 to 8 March 2021.

She pointed out that it (the visit) represents a message of peace to Iraq and the region as a whole, and asserts the unity of the human position in confronting extremism and conflicts, and promotes diversity, tolerance, and coexistence.

related

Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate near the governorate's headquarters

Date: 2021-01-13 09:45:21
Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate near the governorate's headquarters

MP of Dhi Qar reveals the reason for collecting signatures to dismiss the governor

Date: 2021-01-28 16:14:09
MP of Dhi Qar reveals the reason for collecting signatures to dismiss the governor

Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2020-09-22 18:59:12
Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Iraqi authorities suspend +100 arrest warrants against activists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-14 16:47:01
Iraqi authorities suspend +100 arrest warrants against activists in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services

Date: 2020-08-18 08:27:47
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services

Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-29 13:20:16
Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-25 17:39:43
An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2021-01-15 14:39:10
Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi