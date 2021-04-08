Dhi Qar's new governor: we a three-level plan

Shafaq News / The new governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, announced today pledged to solve the service problems, the file of the disappeared demonstrators, and the issue of positions in the governorate.

Al-Khafaji said in a press conference, "Dhi Qar is about to launch a major reconstruction campaign that will include all the cities and towns of the governorate," noting, "there is a three-level plan for Dhi Qar. The first level includes addressing the urgent matters that the governorate suffers from, the most prominent of which is the problem of water in some areas of Nasiriyah."

"Second, an operations room, which was formed and began its work today, will follow up on the electricity crisis", adding, "The new local government attaches great importance to the disappeared demonstrators. It will work to re-examine the findings of the previous committees, and will take huge steps in this file soon."

Al-Khafaji pointed out, "regarding the Al-Rifai district's file and the struggle over the position of deputy commissioner, we will visit the district to meet its residents, to reach a solution to choose the appropriate person to be assigned."