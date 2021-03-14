Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar's new governor must be completely independent, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-14T16:06:44+0000
Dhi Qar's new governor must be completely independent, MP says

Shafaq News / A member of the Iraqi parliament, Asaad Yassin, announced that the Dhi Qar's parliament's meeting with the Prime Minister has ended without agreeing on a candidate for governor's post.

Yassin told Shafaq News agency, "the meeting was attended by 16 out 19 representatives  of the governorate", pointing out, "the meeting stressed the importance of several conditions for accepting the next governor of Dhi Qar, including that he is not affiliated with any political party, even Al-Haboubi Square (aka October blocs), as well as his independence, integrity, and efficiency."

"It was agreed to hold a third meeting between the two parties after Al-Kadhimi chose the name of the new governor, to present it to the governorate's MPs for approval", noting, "Al-Kadhimi promised to solve the issue within 72 hours."

However, a source told Shafaq News agency that the nominees who came to the cabinet today are Hamid Al-Houna, Ali Al-Khorasan, Ahmed Al-Khafaji Aqeel Mahdi.

related

Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit

Date: 2021-02-07 14:18:41
Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit

Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2021-01-15 14:39:10
Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-19 06:01:31
Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Electricity employees organized a protest demanding salaries disbursement

Date: 2021-02-01 08:58:20
Dhi Qar Electricity employees organized a protest demanding salaries disbursement

Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-11-26 09:58:32
Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Clashes between protestors and law enforcement resumed in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-25 12:55:12
Clashes between protestors and law enforcement resumed in Dhi Qar

Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-02 15:30:55
Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination

Date: 2021-02-27 12:42:33
Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination