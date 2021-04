Dhi Qar's governor dismisses a local official

Date: 2021-04-25T09:18:20+0000

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed al-Khafaji, dismissed the head of al-Dowayah Municipality. According to a document reviewed by Shafaq News Agency said that al-Khafaji relieved the incumbent head of al-Dowayah Municipality, Qasem Layedh Bayad, from his duties and appointed his Deputy, Ali Awad Jaber, as a caretaker. On April 17, al-Khafaji issued an order stripping a group of local officials from their powers.

