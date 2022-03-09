Dhi Qar's court summons former governor

Dhi Qar's court summons former governor Shafaq News/ The Nasiriyah Court of Integrity issued a summon order against Dhi Qar's former governor Ahmed al-Khafaji, a source revealed on Wednesday. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the order was issued pursuant to provisions to Article 331 of the Iraqi penal code no. 111 of 1969-amended. Al-Khafaji, who is serving as a consultant for the Iraqi Prime Minister for health affairs, might be facing up to five years in prison or a fine if found guilty.

