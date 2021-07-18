Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccine while reviewing government departments

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-18T14:33:20+0000
Dhi Qar residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccine while reviewing government departments

Shafaq News/ A government document issued by the Dhi Qar Health Department in southern Iraq revealed today an intention to launch a comprehensive vaccination campaign for citizens during their review of government departments in the governorate.

"The Dhi Qar Health Department has addressed the governorate office to instruct the local government departments in Dhi Qar and all administrative units to provide a special place for vaccination teams."

"This step comes within the framework of launching a comprehensive campaign to vaccinate citizens during their review of the departments."

On July 12, a hospital in the governorate was exposed to a terrible fire accident that killed 92 patients, according to the Dhi Qar Health Department.

Yesterday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health issued a new warning to citizens following the surge in COVID-19 cases, noting that its institutions are facing a lot of pressure, and stressed the importance of vaccination and adherence to preventive measures.

related

A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-08 06:05:37
A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

Date: 2021-04-15 11:09:30
Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Angry protestors block the Dhi Qar-Basra road

Date: 2021-06-02 08:06:47
Angry protestors block the Dhi Qar-Basra road

The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Date: 2021-03-25 16:44:31
The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Dhi Qar governor: the decision to dismiss me can only be taken by "the higher authorities"

Date: 2021-07-15 10:04:28
Dhi Qar governor: the decision to dismiss me can only be taken by "the higher authorities"

Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days

Date: 2021-02-26 13:14:52
Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days

Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-28 09:06:07
Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar