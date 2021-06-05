Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar prohibits importing poultry from Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-05T12:22:04+0000
Dhi Qar prohibits importing poultry from Basra

Shafaq News/ The Director of the Veterinary Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate, Imad Diab, prohibited importing poultry from Basra through border crossings, after recording Avian Flu cases in the governorate.

Diab told Shafaq News Agency, "The local government of Dhi Qar raised alert among its 21 teams deployed throughout the governorate, and issued an urgent decision to the provincial police to prevent the entry of poultry coming from Basra Governorate."

"The preventive measures were implemented at dawn today," noting, "the virus, which appeared in Basra, had been contracted by humans around the world before, but did not cause any fatality."

A reliable source in Basra governorate revealed that cases of Avian Flu had been recorded in the governorate yesterday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that 45,000 chickens out of 60,000 chickens contracted the virus

related

Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Including Kurdistan, demonstrations in multiple Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-04-24 10:22:00
Including Kurdistan, demonstrations in multiple Iraqi governorates

Iraqi authorities disclose details about Basra assassinations

Date: 2020-08-20 11:21:59
Iraqi authorities disclose details about Basra assassinations

Families of Martyrs in Dhi Qar Deny Nominating anyone for Governor's position

Date: 2021-02-28 06:02:40
Families of Martyrs in Dhi Qar Deny Nominating anyone for Governor's position

US congratulates Iraq for hosting "Khaliji 25"

Date: 2021-04-29 14:01:42
US congratulates Iraq for hosting "Khaliji 25"

Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Date: 2021-03-31 08:42:36
Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Dhi Qar demonstrators threaten to block all roads unless Baghdad protestors are released

Date: 2021-05-25 18:20:36
Dhi Qar demonstrators threaten to block all roads unless Baghdad protestors are released

Demonstrators in Basra reject passing the Federal Supreme Court bill

Date: 2021-03-15 14:17:31
Demonstrators in Basra reject passing the Federal Supreme Court bill