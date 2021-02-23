Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar police called for end to the “assaults” in Nasiriya

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-23T20:53:38+0000
Dhi Qar police called for end to the “assaults” in Nasiriya

Shafaq News / Dhi Qar police called on Tuesday to end the "attacks" that target its members in Nasiriya.

The police said in a statement "our police officers and employees are subjected to assaults such as throwing stones and stabbing with knives."

Dhi Qar police called on the sheikhs, fathers and mothers, and everyone to "intervene to stop the attacks which caused injuries among it, and killed another while performing his duty to protect the demonstrators."

The statement added, "Stand by us.. obey the laws, your demands and your demonstrations are a legitimate right in a civilized manner, away from violence, aggression and chaos."

Violent clashes in Nasiriya over the past two days killed two demonstrators and injured dozens of other demonstrators and police.

related

Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-23 13:08:08
Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar

A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Date: 2020-08-25 17:22:55
A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Dhi Qar to close 34 schools due to COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-03 14:10:10
Dhi Qar to close 34 schools due to COVID-19

Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Date: 2020-12-18 13:21:16
Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Six convicts executed today in al-Hout

Date: 2021-02-09 12:09:51
Six convicts executed today in al-Hout

Al-Saadi arrives in Dhi Qar heading a security force

Date: 2021-01-21 15:47:49
Al-Saadi arrives in Dhi Qar heading a security force

Security forces fire live bullets to disperse protestors in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-23 14:40:52
Security forces fire live bullets to disperse protestors in Dhi Qar

Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-05 12:06:24
Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar