Shafaq News / An explosion targeted the house ot a local official in Nasiriyah, the capital city of Dhi Qar governorate, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that unidentified men riding a pick-up vehicle threw a grenade that blew up inside the Governor's adviser, Hussein Jabbar Shawesh.

The official's wife was injured in the explosion, the source added, noting that the perpetrators were able to flee while the security forces opened an investigation into the incident.