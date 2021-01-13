Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate near the governorate's headquarters

Date: 2021-01-13T09:45:21+0000

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Administration and Economics graduates at Dhi Qar University renewed today, Wednesday, their demonstration to demand an appointment. Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated, "Dozens of administration and economy graduates demonstrated today near Dhi Qar governorate headquarters to demand their appointment." He added, "the demonstrators threatened to escalate if their demands are not met."

