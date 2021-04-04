Dhi Qar governor to be arrested on charges of corruption and bribery

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T19:10:05+0000

Shafaq News / A judicial source revealed that an arrest warrant had been issued against the former Governor of Dhi Qar, Nadhim Al-Waeli, on corruption and bribery charges. The source told Shafaq News agency, "the recruitment order was issued under the provisions of Resolution 106 of 1983 / Second / First." The former head of the caretaker government, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, had appointed Al-Waeli in May 2020, to succeed the resigned Adel Al-Dakhili. However, the demonstrators in Dhi Qar Governorate declared their refusal for al-Waeli to assume the position of Governor, renewing their demand to dismiss Al-Waeli.

related

Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

Date: 2021-02-07 09:27:58

Iraqi authorities suspend +100 arrest warrants against activists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-14 16:47:01

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services

Date: 2020-08-18 08:27:47

Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-29 13:20:16

An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-25 17:39:43

The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Date: 2021-02-23 17:49:44

Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar to demand online examination

Date: 2021-03-28 08:38:31

Citizens march the streets of Dhi Qar demanding job opportunities

Date: 2021-03-16 07:37:36