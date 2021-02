Shafaq News / The governor of Dhi Qar, Nazem al-Waeli, submitted his resignation to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, following the bloody violence that erupted, calling for his dismissal.

He said in his resignation request that he dismissed, "to preserve the blood of the people of my city and the stability of the situation there."

The resignation came after six were killed and dozens of demonstrators and security personnel were injured in bloody protests in Nasiriyah.