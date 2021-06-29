Dhi Qar governor proposes a solution to end the governorate's power outage crisis

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar governor, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, proposed said that if the federal government allows working according to the projects-for-oil system, the Chinese companies are ready to build a generation plant with a capacity of 2000 megawatts, which exceeds the governorate's need.

He pointed out that the company will hand over the station within one year, noting that the project will end the governorate's power outage crisis.

Earlier today, Nasiriyah Thermal Station was completely shut down today for unknown reasons.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the complete shutdown led to a power outage in most governorate areas.

Our correspondent indicated that the reasons are still unknown.

For its part, the General Company for Electricity Distribution of the South announced that an emergency technical accident occurred. It caused the disconnection of all power stations from work in the southern region, noting that work is underway to find out the causes and restore the system to work.